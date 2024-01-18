Vivek Ramaswamy’s best shot at power is as Trump’s campaign partner

I asked Vikram Patel, the Paul Farmer professor and chair of the department of global health and social medicine at Harvard, who told me: “I haven’t heard much talk about his Indian heritage being an asset, but it is notable that two of the four Republican candidates going into the Iowa caucuses were full-blooded desis. This is, of course, at odds with the political leanings of Indian-Americans at large, who are heavily Democratic in orientation." He thinks Ramaswamy’s run ended “because he is so far off the spectrum of acceptability even in a party which heavily supports Trump," adding, “I don’t think we have seen the end of the race for Indian- Americans. Let’s not forget that the US has had two Indian governors in recent years, both Republican. If anything, I think the star of Indian-Americans in politics is on the rise precisely because they are seen as a model minority who embrace the core US value of hard work as a route to the American dream."