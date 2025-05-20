Mint Quick Edit | What next for VI after the SC rebuff?
SummaryThe Supreme Court has turned down petitions by telecom players seeking relief from their AGR dues to the government. Should the Centre rescue Vodafone Idea (VI) even if that means majority public ownership?
Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices suffered a setback on Monday. India’s Supreme Court dismissed their petitions to waive the interest, penalty and interest-on-penalty on their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, calling them “misconceived."