Mint Quick Edit | What next for VI after the SC rebuff?

If a similar option is exercised again, it would give the Centre majority ownership, which would sit awkwardly with the original argument made for the Centre to rescue it—that its closure would leave India’s telecom market with only two private players. But then, private management could conceivably be retained as an exceptional case to see if Vi can be turned around by the partners that have run it so far. After all, the 2019 AGR ruling was an unforeseen blow.