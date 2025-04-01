Why govt’s Vodafone Idea stake will hasten telecom tariff hikes
Summary
- Vodafone Idea hit the upper circuit breaker today after the government converted ₹36,950 crore in overdue spectrum charges into equity, acquiring a 49% stake in the telecom operator amid its financial struggles. This could have implications for not just Vi but also for India’s telecom market.
On Saturday, the government converted ₹36,950 crore overdue spectrum charges from Vodafone Idea Ltd into equity, becoming the biggest shareholder in India’s third-largest telecom operator with a 49% stake. The original promoters of Vi, Aditya Birla group and British telecom company Vodafone Plc., will own a 25.7% minority stake but will continue to be classified as its promoters.