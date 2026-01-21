In a volatile world, India’s trade agreements need sunset clauses—we mustn’t get locked in by past pacts
India’s trade deals are multiplying, but are they flexible enough for a fast-changing world? As technology, geopolitics and supply chains evolve, rigid agreements can blunt hard-won edges. Agreements must have provisions that make space for shifts based on data.
Even as we are engaged in protracted negotiations with the US to sew up a trade deal, India has gone ahead with much agility to sign several others. In recent months, New Delhi has concluded deals with Australia and the UAE, apart from a long-awaited pact with the UK, and announced progress on trade agreements with New Zealand and the EU.