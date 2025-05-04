Perhaps Zelensky should write a book on the ‘art of the deal’
SummaryUkraine’s leader held firm in negotiations with the Trump-led US on a deal over minerals and other natural resources. By keeping the risk of American exploitation low, Zelensky seems to have emerged as a hero from his White House squabble.
Maybe it’s Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky who should be writing books about the art of negotiation. For a while, it looked as though Zelensky had made a huge miscalculation by highlighting the opportunities available to allies in exploiting his nation’s natural resources.