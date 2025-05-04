Perhaps Zelensky should write a book on the ‘art of the deal’

There’s also no mention of back payments to cover previous US war aid to date (which was given in the form of grants not to be repaid), nor any ridiculous figure as to what that would require (at one point Trump talked about $350 billion, or even $500 billion, four times the actual total). Ukrainian infrastructure is no longer to be included in the fund. There’s a list of 57 minerals, including natural gas, that are— but, again, the fund will draw and divide revenue only from extraction licences issued after the fund’s formation.