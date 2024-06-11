Voter suppression is what higher US barriers to voting will spell
Summary
- Republicans, under the guise of preventing non-US citizens from voting, are promoting a restrictive ID requirement that could disenfranchise eligible Americans. The ostensible target is voter fraud, but there’s no evidence that it’s widespread.
House Republicans, under the guise of preventing non-US citizens from voting, are promoting a new ID requirement so restrictive that could disenfranchise untold numbers of otherwise eligible Americans this November. The bill, sponsored by Texas Representative Chip Roy and championed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, would go further than any previous voter ID measure.