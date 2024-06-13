Voters speak: The electoral verdict has a clear message for the NDA government
Summary
- Voting preferences are shaped by a variety of factors, but economic ones are also key. First, rural distress is for real. Second, inflation hurts, more so the poor. Third, cash transfers won’t fix structural inequality. And fourth, empowerment is a must for inclusive growth.
Results of the recently concluded general election for the Lok Sabha have given the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a clear mandate to form the government for a third successive term, although there is also a message for it in the sharply reduced seats it now holds.