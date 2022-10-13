Vroom season

There’s good news for India’s auto industry. Despatches of passenger vehicles crossed the 1 million mark in the July-September period showed data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Sales figures in September by this measure were about double their 2021 level. This rebound should be credited to an easing of semiconductor shortages as much as Indian consumers loosening their purse strings this festive season. At nearly 4.7 million, two-wheeler sales for the quarter also showed improvement over last year. But closer attention to the figures also reveals signs of uneven recovery. Small-car sales were still well below their past peak, while a similar story of decline has unfolded in entry-level segments of two-wheelers. The latter tends to trace rural demand, which doesn’t appear to be doing well. The stress in entry-level segments is one more indicator of what’s being called a K-shaped recovery from the pandemic. Rapidly rising offtake in premium vehicle segments, in contrast with patchy demand at lower ends of our market for personal-mobility products, isn’t exactly the normalcy we’d sought. Our economy needs more even growth.

