Vroom time: Expect Big QCom to rev up India’s retail revolution
Summary
- Amazon plans to venture into the quick commerce market. Reliance, Tata and Walmart-owned Flipkart already have. Such big new entrants will accelerate a transformation whose impact will be far-reaching—from corner stores to EV sales.
Amazon is entering India’s quick commerce (QCom) race, close on the heels of pilots from Flipkart and Reliance. Tata’s Big Basket has morphed into a QCom platform. These moves are likely to reshape the entire retail landscape, not just this boom segment of quick home delivery.