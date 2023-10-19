Wages and earnings do not back the euphoria over our economy

Unfortunately, that euphoria is not shared by the average worker whose wages and earnings continue to show a real decline. Among them, casual workers are the at the bottom of the hierarchy, facing low wages and difficult working conditions. Monthly data on their wages is available from the labour bureau. These estimates are available until June, and encouragingly they suggest that real wages for casual workers in rural areas has finally started to rise. Nominal wages in agriculture for the April-June quarter rose 6% from a year earlier. For non-agricultural wages, the rise was 7.3%. These imply real wage rate growth of 2.6% and 1.4%, respectively, the highest quarterly rates in five years. It is too early to say whether these rises are thanks to a price-wage spiral given inflationary trends or just a base effect as wages had declined sharply until last year. However, even this rise is not sufficient to maintain real earnings at levels that prevailed pre-pandemic for casual workers in rural areas. Despite this rise in wages in the last one year, real wages of casual wage workers in agriculture shows a negligible growth of 0.1% per year compared to the wages in 2019. For non-agricultural wages, they are yet lower than the level in 2019, with a decline of 1.1% from a year earlier.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}