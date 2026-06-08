Wages in India: it's not skills but work locations that determine pay levels in the country

An important insight from the World Bank’s latest South Asia Economic Update should unsettle some assumptions in India’s employment debate.
According to the report, only about one-fifth of wage differences across Indian states can be explained by worker characteristics like education, experience or skill. The rest arise from where people work, including factors like the density of economic activity, transport connectivity, urban scale and quality of the surrounding economic ecosystem.
Put differently, wages depend more on the place than the person in India today.
For years, the national conversation has focused on whether enough jobs are being created. But an economy can generate employment while still leaving workers insecure if local economies do not create productive, wage-raising opportunities.
Recent data shows that between 2017 and 2023, India’s per capita income grew at an average annual rate of 4.1%. Yet, the World Bank finds that real wage growth varied sharply across states, ranging from -5.4% in Punjab to +5.6% in Chhattisgarh. The same national growth cycle produced different spatial outcomes. Some regions generated competitive labour demand and stronger real wage growth; others did not.