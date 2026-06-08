Wages in India: it's not skills but work locations that determine pay levels in the country

An important insight from the World Bank’s latest South Asia Economic Update should unsettle some assumptions in India’s employment debate.
An important insight from the World Bank’s latest South Asia Economic Update should unsettle some assumptions in India’s employment debate.
According to the report, only about one-fifth of wage differences across Indian states can be explained by worker characteristics like education, experience or skill. The rest arise from where people work, including factors like the density of economic activity, transport connectivity, urban scale and quality of the surrounding economic ecosystem.
According to the report, only about one-fifth of wage differences across Indian states can be explained by worker characteristics like education, experience or skill. The rest arise from where people work, including factors like the density of economic activity, transport connectivity, urban scale and quality of the surrounding economic ecosystem.
Put differently, wages depend more on the place than the person in India today.
For years, the national conversation has focused on whether enough jobs are being created. But an economy can generate employment while still leaving workers insecure if local economies do not create productive, wage-raising opportunities.
Recent data shows that between 2017 and 2023, India’s per capita income grew at an average annual rate of 4.1%. Yet, the World Bank finds that real wage growth varied sharply across states, ranging from -5.4% in Punjab to +5.6% in Chhattisgarh. The same national growth cycle produced different spatial outcomes. Some regions generated competitive labour demand and stronger real wage growth; others did not.
This should also make us read headline employment statistics with greater care. The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) annual report presents a reasonably favourable narrative on employment.
India’s usual-status unemployment rate stood at 3.1% in 2024-25. Regular-wage or salaried employment rose modestly from 22.4% to 23.6%. Manufacturing employment increased to 12.1% of total employment, while agriculture’s share declined to 43%.
But low joblessness in a lower-middle-income economy does not necessarily imply labour-market strength. In countries where households lack meaningful social protection or saving buffers, people cannot afford to remain unemployed for long. They work because they must. The more relevant question is whether the jobs available generate sustained earnings.
On that count, the evidence is less reassuring. Economic Survey 2024-25 shows that the real monthly earnings of male regular-wage workers declined from ₹12,665 in 2017-18 to ₹11,858 in 2023-24. For women regular-wage workers, earnings fell from ₹10,116 to ₹8,855, while self-employed women saw an even sharper decline, from ₹4,348 to ₹2,950.
The broader pattern suggests that while employment may have expanded, the gains from this growth are not passing through to real wages in large parts of the labour market.
Typically, wages rise when workers have credible options. This may sound obvious but it is often ignored in policy discussions. Employers pay more when labour can move elsewhere—from farms to factories, from informal retail to organized logistics, from low-value services to higher-productivity firms.
Where such mobility is limited, workers may remain employed, but with little bargaining power. India’s labour-market challenge, as the evidence implies, is not just about a shortage of jobs, but a shortage of credible alternatives to bad jobs.
So, is urbanization a solution? The World Bank notes that Maharashtra and Gujarat had nearly identical urbanization rates in 2023, both just under 43%. Yet, Maharashtra’s wage premium was above the median, while Gujarat’s below. The point is that urbanization matters only when it creates networks of firms competing for labour. Otherwise, it merely relocates underemployment from villages to cities.
This is visible in India’s urban labour markets. Many workers are joining app-based platforms for home-delivery and other services, working at low-end retail outlets or taking up informal construction work. Such work may provide immediate income support, but with limited job security, low bargaining power and little wage progression. Cities, in other words, may be absorbing labour faster than they are generating productivity-linked earnings growth.
The latest Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) corroborates this. India’s unincorporated non-agricultural sector expanded from 73.4 million establishments in 2023-24 to 79.2 million in 2025, adding about 7.5 million workers. Gross value added increased 10.9% at current prices while nominal emoluments per hired worker grew only 3.9%.
The economy is generating livelihoods but if employment rises much faster than earnings, labour may be getting absorbed in activities with limited productivity gains.
India cannot build a broad-based labour market through high-tech sectors alone. A labour-abundant economy also needs large-scale job expansion in labour-intensive sectors like garments, footwear, tourism, food processing, logistics and construction-linked manufacturing. Historically, these sectors have served as transitional ladders for workers to move from subsistence jobs to stable-wage work.
India’s labour-market debate must move beyond the familiar binary of ‘jobs versus jobless growth.’ For an economy aiming for developed status by 2047, jobs must raise mobility, bargaining power and living standards. Ultimately, growth that does not translate to real wage gains weakens its own social foundations. And so long as opportunity is shaped more heavily by geography than skills, our growth story will remain economically unequal and socially incomplete.
The authors are, respectively, associate professor, economics and public policy area, IIM Ranchi; and an independent researcher.