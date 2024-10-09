Opinion
Evidence has grown of an economic recovery led by profits over wages
Summary
- Official surveys of India’s labour force and factory sector confirm a trend identified in the pandemic’s early phase. Business earnings are outpacing what people earn. This is unhelpful for India’s economy at a time when consumer demand and capacity addition are both weak.
Has the splendid economic recovery after the pandemic been dominated by profits rather than wages? The answer to this question has profound consequences for the future direction of the Indian economy.
