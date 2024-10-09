Evidence has grown of an economic recovery led by profits over wages

Those with a regular wage or salary are thus the more privileged part of the Indian labour force, and though their average monthly salary in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 was a modest ₹21,103, it was still better than the ₹433 earned per day by a casual labourer and ₹13,900 by a self-employed worker. So workers with regular monthly earnings are more likely to be discretionary consumers than those in the other two categories.