Twenty years ago while in the University of Chicago, Raghuram Rajan worked with India’s finance ministry on a policy measure designed to ease the burden on India’s banks weighed down by a mountain of bad loans. That was the concept of Asset Reconstruction Companies, or ARCs, which would buy toxic assets of lenders at a discount to their value and then sell it down helping free up capital for banks and encourage fresh lending.

Two decades later, and with a little over two dozen such ARCs in business now, the former central bank chief who sought to end what he dubbed as the “extend, pretend" business practices of local banks may not have bargained for yet another knock to the integrity of India’s loan resolution process.

That came in the form of a statement by India’s tax authorities who said two days ago that their investigations indicate that four ARCs had indulged in unfair and fraudulent trade practices in acquiring loans from banks. Worryingly, if the taxman’s claims are true, these ARCs had bought bad loans using funds of borrower companies through dummy outfits at a fraction of the real value of the assets while concealing the profits. This would mean helping regain control of a company or an asset by the original defaulter or promoter — a complete abuse of the resolution process while depriving both the lenders and the government of revenue. Perhaps, this should not surprise anyone who has closely watched the trajectory of the loan resolution process or the credit culture in the country.

India’s large borrowers have long been adept at gaming the system. The country’s South Asian neighbours and several other countries had promoted resolution firms to address the challenge of bad loans in the 1980s and 1990s. But few countries would have had thrown the kitchen sink like successive governments in India in attempting to resolve the issue of bad loans starting from over two decades. There were, of course, the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security, or SARFESI, law in 2002 to provide muscle to lenders, a Stressed Assets Stabilisation Fund aggregating ₹9,000 crore to hold the bad loans of IDBI, a Joint Lenders Forum to decide on how to tackle resolution, a Strategic Debt Restructuring Scheme to convert debt into equity and a scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets, styled S4 A. These were all before the formal insolvency process, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, or IBC, kicked off in 2016.

And five years into this new law, acknowledged initially as a gamechanger and which had changed the terms of engagement between the borrower and the lender in favour of the banker, there is a sense of déjà vu. The promise of a swift closure, either buying out of the asset by an investor or liquidation with a deadline of 270 days, appears to be ebbing with judicial hearings stretching on and charges of handing over assets after a huge hair cut to a few influential or well- connected firms.

The fact is that successive decades of bad loans pile up is not just a reflection of a judgement of loan appraisal and monitoring skills of lenders and the integrity of many borrowers but the inability to enforce loan contracts at the opportune time. And no one is as much impacted as the government, being the dominant shareholder of several banks when there is huge value destruction because of all these. And when it impedes the overall efficiency of the financial sector and the economy. The opportunity cost could well be in terms of languishing as a middling developing economy.

