Waiting for Godot: Promoters are gaming the resolution processes again

That came in the form of a statement by India’s tax authorities who said two days ago that their investigations indicate that four ARCs had indulged in unfair and fraudulent trade practices in acquiring loans from banks. Worryingly, if the taxman’s claims are true, these ARCs had bought bad loans using funds of borrower companies through dummy outfits at a fraction of the real value of the assets while concealing the profits. This would mean helping regain control of a company or an asset by the original defaulter or promoter — a complete abuse of the resolution process while depriving both the lenders and the government of revenue. Perhaps, this should not surprise anyone who has closely watched the trajectory of the loan resolution process or the credit culture in the country.