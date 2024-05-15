Wake-up call for AI makers: They should take the iPad ad’s backlash seriously
Summary
- The depth of feelings stirred up by the badly conceived advertisement reveals a wider anxiety that AI players dismiss at their own risk. They could address the problem by positioning their products as human friendly.
Apple has made some of the world’s most iconic advertisements ever. When the brand’s Macintosh computer was launched about four decades ago with its 1984 commercial, whose protagonist was shown throwing a sledgehammer to smash a giant screen depicting ‘Big Brother,’ the world applauded.