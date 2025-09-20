Walchand Hirachand: The dreamer who built solid castles in the air
Summary
Walchand Hirachand was one of the most visionary capitalists of pre-Independence India, a dreamer-builder who wanted Indian equivalents of Ford, Bechtel, and British shipyards.
In an era when Indian capital was timid and colonial firms ran the show, one man decided that Indians would sail their own ships, fly their own aeroplanes, and drive their own cars.
