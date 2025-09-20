Walchand Hirachand: The dreamer who built solid castles in the air

By the 1940s, Walchand had stitched together a federation of ventures that read like a blueprint for modern India: Scindia Steam Navigation Co., set up in 1919, was India’s first indigenous shipping line, defying British monopolies. Hindustan Construction Co. (HCC), set up in 1926, built docks and dams, while Premier Automobiles Ltd, founded six years later, rolled out India’s first passenger cars. In 1940 came Hindustan Aircraft Ltd—later nationalized as HAL—which birthed India’s aviation industry. With sugar and textiles as his cash engine, his empire was worth ₹60-75 crore in 1940s money.