African-American women in top positions often suffer isolation
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc announced Friday that its chief executive, Rosalind Brewer, had resigned the day before. Brewer was the only African-American female CEO to run an S&P 500 company. With so few African-American women ever having gotten to the top of big US companies—other notables include former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns and Mary Winston as interim chief of Bed Bath & Beyond—Brewer’s departure deserves attention. After Burns left Xerox, the Fortune 500 went five years without another African-American female CEO.