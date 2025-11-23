Walmart’s successful bet on people has made it a Harvard Business School case study
Once vilified for squeezing workers and small retailers, Walmart has rewritten its playbook—investing in people, embracing AI with restraint and challenging the logic of cost-cutting automation. Its share price had fallen when it first unveiled its new strategy. Today, it’s paying off in spades.
A decade ago, Walmart was among the most reviled companies in America. It was criticized for wiping out mom-and-pop retailers; for not paying its workers enough while making its founding family, the Waltons, one of the richest in the US; and for creating a culture of cheap, disposable goods. It was so detested that communities rallied to keep Walmart stores out of their backyards.