Want to avoid death? Maybe cryonics isn't crazy

But it’s foolish to dismiss an option that looks at least potentially viable given the advances technology has made in the last few decades and the milestones science will likely continue to achieve amid the declining cost of cryonics. The field overall deserves to be taken more seriously. For his part, Kendziorra would rather take the slim chance that he might one day be revived to extend his life: “I very much hope that I never need to but if I get diagnosed with an incurable disease, where the alternative is burial or cremation, then I'd much rather be cryopreserved."

