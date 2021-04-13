Wanted: A charter on the public purpose of private enterprise

The third requirement is that broad constraints that conform with social values must be laid down within which the board can exercise its freedom. Guidelines are necessary for financial decisions and also for human resource management. The need for prudence in financial decisions is well understood in private-sector organizations. However, constraints on executive compensation have been thrown aside to a large extent with economic liberalization. This has contributed to the more than tenfold increase in the gap between the compensation packages of CEOs (and other top executives) and workers in private-sector organizations around the world in the last 30 years. No doubt, people at the top have greater responsibility and can contribute more to the overall performance of an enterprise. But it is not understood how they began to add ten times more real value in the last three decades.