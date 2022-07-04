Wanted: A made in India Mittelstand for our economy5 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 10:13 PM IST
Germany’s example of state support could help turn Indian MSMEs into an export powerhouse
Germany’s example of state support could help turn Indian MSMEs into an export powerhouse
Listen to this article
The Indian economy that was powering out of covid-induced doldrums is confronting dark clouds on the horizon. Raging inflation compounded by the war in Ukraine and aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed has put Indian policymakers on the backfoot, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) abandoning growth as top priority to battle inflation. As V. Anantha Nageswaran pointed out in Mint, RBI’s actions are perhaps driven as much by the intention to curtail demand and inflation as by the imperative to maintain broad macro stability. RBI’s shift in stance despite the fact that real rates in India are still higher than many developed economies and the real exchange rate is close to being fairly valued hints that with an expanding current account deficit (CAD), a retreating rupee and several successive months of portfolio outflows, RBI is concerned about a redux of the CAD crisis of 2013 and is willing to sacrifice growth for macro stability.