Wanted: A made in India Mittelstand for our economy

Several factors contribute to their dominance. Mittelstand companies are largely family owned with a long-term focus giving them stability and continuity of vision. They are financially conservative, with a preference for bank loans and equity funding, which makes them immune to cyclical downturns and makes them stable employers. They invest heavily in R&D at an average rate of 7.2% compared to 3.5% for larger corporations. But what really differentiates them is their business strategy. Instead of trying to gain scale through lower costs, they focus on niche markets ignored by large corporations and acquire scale by going global. They avoid capital-intensive sectors and dominate markets for critical components (with high cost of failure), which gives them pricing power. They are also deeply enmeshed with Germany’s technical apprentice system and employ 83% of its manufacturing trainees. This assures a steady supply of talent. The German government is very protective of the Mittelstand, offering them financial support, technical guidance and access to foreign markets.