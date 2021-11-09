Wanted: A truly generous health cheque for underserved Indians

Our own assessment yields three emerging trends. One, states have not achieved their policy targets. Our analysis of the past decade’s data, though, suggests that most states are making slow progress. On average, the share of health expenditure (on medical and public health, and family welfare) in the total for 17 large states rose from 4.4% in fiscal 2009-10 to 5.5% in 2019-20. To be sure, the pandemic accelerated that pace in most states in 2020-21. State-wise, the rise was generally correlated with the intensity of covid infections in that state. Yet, surprisingly, medical and public health expenditure shares slowed in a few states such as Telangana and Gujarat in 2020-21 vis-a-vis the past three-year averages.

