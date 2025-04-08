The Waqf Act offers an opportunity to close India’s socio-economic gaps
Summary
- The country can’t let the bulk of its Muslim population lag behind. The new law makes space to unlock the potential of community-held assets by deploying them for the upliftment of marginalized Muslims.
The Waqf Act of 2025 arrives at a time when India, poised to become the world’s third-largest economy, still grapples with deep-rooted socio-economic inequalities. While GDP growth has transformed urban skylines and lifted millions out of poverty, the benefits of this progress have not reached all communities equally.