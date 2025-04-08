The Waqf Act offers an opportunity to close India’s socio-economic gaps

Results from the PRICE ICE 360° Survey (2021), one of India’s most comprehensive household-level income surveys, underscores the scale and structure of these disparities. The survey reveals that while India’s overall per capita income (PCI) stood at ₹65,859 in 2020-21, Muslims as a group earned just ₹56,715 on average—about 14% below the national mean. Within the Muslim community, the situation is even more stark for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) Muslims, whose average PCI was only ₹50,179—the lowest across all socio-religious groups in India.