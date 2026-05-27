War crisis surprise: Pakistan is busting long-held global investing myths—here's how

As the Iran war drags on, emerging markets powerhouses are reeling from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the oil trade’s most important routes. Turkey’s foreign reserves are depleting at a record pace, India is considering all options as its rupee plunges to record lows and Indonesia delivered a jumbo interest rate hike to defend its currency.
If these heavyweights are struggling, what chances are there for smaller nations?
Pakistan is doing remarkably well, given the circumstances.
In mid-April, the Pakistani government re-entered the global bond market after being shut out for almost four years, raising $750 million and 50% more than it had asked for. Bond yields over US Treasuries temporarily widened to about 5 percentage points in March but have largely gone back to pre-war levels.