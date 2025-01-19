War in Ukraine may only intensify under Trump, says Dmytro Kuleba
Summary
- The country’s former foreign minister explains the powderkeg that is three leaders in a cannot-lose standoff
BETWEEN 2016 AND 2022, Western diplomats and journalists frequently asked Ukrainian officials what Ukraine was prepared to concede to Russia for peace. This was more than mere curiosity. It was the tip of a policy iceberg submersed in the belief that peace could be achieved by sacrificing Ukrainian interests to Russia. Look at the headlines since February 2022 to see where this approach has led.