War in Ukraine may only intensify under Trump, says Dmytro Kuleba

The first question to pose instead has nothing to do with the Ukrainian position: how to pique Vladimir Putin’s interest in stopping the war? It is undeniable that Russia’s army is making progress in the creeping occupation of Ukraine. Mr Putin reads that as hard evidence that the current strategy of Ukraine and its partners does not work. He disdains the West for its weakness and indecisiveness, and believes that he will eventually prevail because those partners will be incapable of providing Ukraine with sufficient support to match Russia’s impressive war effort. Yet, if Mr Putin were as strong as he wants us to believe, why would he import thousands of North Korean troops and rely on North Korean ammunition?