War over Tata Sons: The business principle of owner’s agency cannot be overlooked

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read21 Sep 2026, 07:31 AM IST
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It is important that Tata Sons does not get driven in a direction its 66% owner disapproves of. (REUTERS)
Summary
The case for Tata Sons’ public issue is pitched on group transparency as a public good. However, going about it via a board resolution that treads a legal grey zone would be problematic. Tata Trusts own Tata Sons. Ends matter—but so do means.

A supreme irony haunts Bombay House, the headquarters of India’s oldest conglomerate. It straddles diverse industries, mostly under a name that has long conveyed ‘trust us.’ But last week’s board vote held by the group’s holding company, Tata Sons, has placed its path ahead under a cloud of doubt along with the validity of its board decisions.

In defiance of Noel Tata, the chief of its majority owner Tata Trusts, it approved a third term for N. Chandrasekaran as its chair, even as it resolved to take steps to comply with central bank rules that would mandate a listing of the apex company. Or so it said.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Tata Sons googly: a boardroom coup in Chandra’s favour

As Tata Trusts argue, Tata Sons’ Articles of Association (AoA) require a majority of their own appointed directors to affirm such a decision, while it was a 1:1 tie in this case, with Venu Srinivasan’s yes failing to outweigh Noel Tata’s no, implying that a tie-breaker vote cast by independent director Harish Manwani, who acted as the resolution’s chair, was invalid.

Moreover, for how long can a board defy a company’s ownership? On paper, an annual general meeting (AGM) must ratify directorships, and Tata controls enough equity to pull the rug under the board’s chair. It’s a story of wheels within wheels, with a steering battle for the group’s future coming to a head.

Also Read | Will listing Tata Sons improve outcomes? The jury is still out

As the Trusts see it, the board’s backing of Chandrasekaran was a “legal nullity,” Tata Sons’ search for a successor must go on—given his statement last month opting out of a third term—and Tata is yet to take a call on listing, the crux of its split.

Who can exercise a casting vote may be in dispute, but the AoA’s spirit is clear—and it suggests board overreach. In particular, the roles played by Srinivasan and Manwani raise a phalanx of questions not limited to the legality of their decisions.

Yet, for Tata Trusts to exercise control, they need a Tata Sons AGM. This year’s is held back by an order of Maharashtra’s charity commissioner, under which Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) may have to comply with a year-old trustee-ratio rule before it can operate. It was Srinivasan, having flipped his position on listing, who raked this issue up; SRTT was left arguing that a new rule mustn’t apply to trustees appointed earlier. This hitch needs to be resolved before Tata Sons’ AGM deadline.

Yet, one can safely bet that significant support exists for a public issue with no change in its chair. While central bank rules classify Tata Sons as a big financier with a bearing on the financial system’s stability, which implies it must list, the larger case for it is based on the transparency that market disclosures would offer on its complex maze of businesses and capital allocations.

An unveiling of data would serve a worthy public cause, arguably, but what about the owner’s agency? In Noel Tata’s view, going public would hurt the group’s character, as it would constrain both its charity commitments and long-horizon investment plans.

Also Read | Tata Sons backs Chandra. How will they win over shareholders?

Any dilution in Tata Trusts’ stake would weaken their control too. A notable pro-listing voice is that of Tata Sons’ minority owner, Shapoorji Pallonji (SP), a debt-laden group with an 18.4% stake in need of an exit. This remains blocked by an AoA bar on it selling its shares to a third party without a nod from the Tata Group.

While SP now seems better placed than ever to bargain for a grand divorce deal, it is important that Tata Sons does not get driven in a direction its 66% owner disapproves of. Charity apart, capitalism cannot work that way. The basic principles of business can’t be ignored.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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