“‘It depends’ is almost always the right answer to any big question,” said Linus Torvalds, the software genius behind the Linux operating system’s kernel. As the Indian rupee continues to weaken, one of today’s big questions is this: What policy options does India have?
War-struck rupee: If the oil shock persists, India will need to widen its crisis response toolkit
SummaryIndia requires a judicious mix of administrative and central bank action to deal with the Iran war’s fallout on its currency. We must explore all options—temporarily even those that go against the spirit of liberalization, such as tighter foreign exchange controls.
