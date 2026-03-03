The American-Israeli attack on Iran raises a number of vital questions for India and the rest of the world, delving into which is necessary to make the best of a bad situation. The prices of oil and liquefied natural gas have begun to rise as Iran attempts to choke the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one in every fourth barrel of all seaborne crude oil moves.
War in West Asia: The US-Israeli attack on Iran puts more than oil prices on India’s radar of risks to track
SummaryA flare-up in crude oil prices will worsen if lose-lose dynamics set in. Yet, that may turn out to be the milder fallout of the US-Israeli attack on Iran. Uncertainty hangs thicker over its hard global impact. Think of nukes—and the stake of other countries in US financial and geopolitical authority
