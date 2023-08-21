Warning for investors: The devil may be coming for you

Warning for investors: The devil may be coming for you4 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:10 PM IST
- When the ongoing euphoria subsides, many retail investors could once again be left nursing significant losses
A famous actor recently said…
At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.
While the context of this statement is slightly different from our beat at Contramoney, it nevertheless applies perfectly.
It’s when the markets are at their highest that investors commit the worst sins.
We are perhaps at exactly such a moment.
But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a moment to remind ourselves that when it comes to wealth generation, some things have been proven to work over time.
Broadly, these are…
Overlay this plan with good coverage of medical insurance and you are almost there.
Simple, right? But it’s not easy.
Over the past couple of months, I have dealt with some of these aspects in various editions of Contramoney. So, we will avoid anything more than a passing mention here.
What I want to use our time today is on observations of what tends to go wrong in heady bull markets like the one we are probably witnessing in specific segments of the stock markets. For instance, small caps.
Let me begin by telling you what I am observing in the general conversations happening around us.
Yes, what is proven and rock-solid has been completely turned on its head.
While this world makes little sense to old-timers, it makes a lot of sense from another perspective. We see a version of it play out every few years.
Perhaps history is repeating itself all over again.
This brings me to the “devil" impact of this bull market on investors, for lack of a better description! It’s three-fold.
First, rising stock prices have automatically increased the exposure of households to the stock market.
Second, the allocation to the stock markets is growing incrementally, further boosting the total allocation.
Third, a lot of this incremental money is going into stocks that are pricey and/or in the small and micro cap categories.
Now, by themselves, each of these can play out well for investors if they have well-planned strategies and select stocks extremely carefully.
However, since we are speaking in general terms, it’s not wrong to say that for most retail investors, this is not likely to be the case.
So when this phase of euphoria passes, many retail investors could once again be left nursing significant losses.
Perhaps this time it will be different.
Meanwhile, here’s a simple framework to help you avoid getting carried away in a bull market.
First, absolutely stay away from debt and leverage when trading. This also means no futures and options.
Second, whenever a stock falls, don’t automatically double down. This is usually the reason for the biggest losses. Before doubling down, revisit your thesis and ensure that you are setting aside all biases. Ask yourself: If I were looking at this stock for the first time, would I like to own it?
Third, don’t chase down unknown small and micro cap stocks for bigger returns. Stick to what you understand.
Fourth, control the urge to ride on big investors’ coattails. Their motivation for buying a stock and their appetite for risk may not match yours. It’s your money, so be sure you get in only when you “own" the decision.
Fifth – and I cannot say this enough – be sure your overall asset allocation and your allocation to stocks is optimised to your needs and risk appetite. This idea of being 100% invested in stocks is quite dangerous for many, and the idea that true wealth is created only in small caps and micro caps is worse.
Happy investing.
Rahul Goel is the former CEO of Equitymaster. You can tweet him @rahulgoel477.
You should always consult your personal investment advisor/wealth manager before making any decisions.