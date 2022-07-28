Warning from Port Talbot for Indian steel plants5 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 06:38 PM IST
- India simply does not have the fiscal headroom to help finance its steel sector into the green age
There will be at least one Indian corporate which will be keenly waiting for the outcome of the United Kingdom’s fractious ongoing process to find a successor to Boris Johnson, who resigned on July 7 under a cloud of scandal. And not just because one of the two contenders left in the fray happens to be the Indian-origin Rishi Sunak.