Rahul Jacob: Buffett’s retirement won’t diminish the lessons he leaves us

Then, in a segue that was vintage Buffett, he pointed out that his strategy had been useful since the Great Depression of 1929-1933. “I was born in 1930 and things got much more attractive in the next two years and apparently I didn’t do anything about it. That was the opportunity of a lifetime, and I blew it." Buffett, the son of a stockbroker father he adored whose desk he still uses in the company’s headquarters in Omaha, observed that while he was fearful of a lot of things, a drop of 50% in Berkshire’s share price “wouldn’t bother me in the least." “Most people react differently. I don’t have emotions about the prices of stocks."