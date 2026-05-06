Patience may be the greatest virtue, but few professional investors have the privilege of practising it. In real life, money managers live in constant fear that their investors will flee—and their jobs will be toast—if they fail to keep up with their benchmarks for several quarters or, heaven forbid, years.
Warren Buffett could keep investors waiting for his long game to work out—but can Greg Abel?
SummaryBerkshire Hathaway succeeded on Buffett’s mantra of value investing. But that takes time to prove its worth, sometimes even decades. Whether his successor Greg Abel has time on his side in an AI-exuberant market isn’t clear yet.
Patience may be the greatest virtue, but few professional investors have the privilege of practising it. In real life, money managers live in constant fear that their investors will flee—and their jobs will be toast—if they fail to keep up with their benchmarks for several quarters or, heaven forbid, years.
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