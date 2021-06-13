Warren Buffett’s new embrace of neobanks over old lenders

Virtual banks seem to have accomplished what incumbents have had a much harder time pulling off. Their ease of use and accessibility is a draw for consumers, while the cost of opening accounts is low. Operational expenses aren’t as onerous because they don’t need branches and physical assets. Firms that Buffett reduced stakes in have been trying to create their own consumer-focused digital units. But the transition from their normal functions to digital is slow and expensive. Goldman’s Marcus has struggled with rising loan losses and executive turnover. JPMorgan pulled the plug on its version, called Finn, a year after launch.