Warren Buffett sours on banks and likes gold

Let's say you've taken $10,000 and you listen to the prophets of doom and gloom around you — and you'll get that constantly throughout your life. And instead, you use the $10,000 to buy gold. Now, for your $10,000 you would have been able to buy about 300 ounces of gold. And while the businesses were reinvesting in more plants and new inventions came along, you would get down every year and you look in your safe deposit box and you'd have your 300 ounces of gold. And you could look at it and you could fondle it and you could, I mean, whatever you wanted to do with it. But it didn't produce anything. It was never going to produce anything. And what would you have today? You would have 300 ounces of gold just like you had in March of 1942.