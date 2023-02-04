Wary central banks binge on gold, sending prices soaring

Ever since then, central banks’ view of gold as an asset has been changing and gold purchases are being made with a long-term view. These banks have been buyers of gold every year since 2010 after being net sellers in the two decades preceding the global financial crisis of 2008. Central banks collectively bought more gold last year than they have in any of the past 55 years, scooping up 1,136 tonnes or more than twice the 450 tonnes they picked up in 2021 and proving to be the main cause of the surge in demand.