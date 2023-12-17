Opinion
Was CoP-28 a cop-out or did the conference achieve something?
Montek Singh Ahluwalia 5 min read 17 Dec 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Summary
- Each country should ideally have a fair share of the remaining global carbon budget and adequate access to climate finance.
CoP-28 attracted over 84,000 participants to Dubai, more than twice the previous high at CoP-26. The officials actually engaged in negotiating the final text were far fewer. The others were individuals from NGOs, scientific institutions and think-tanks, philanthropies and the international corporate sector.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less