Was CoP-28 a cop-out or did the conference achieve something?

CoP-28 was truly unique in one respect. It was the first of the “global stocktakes" mandated by the Paris Agreement to take place every five years to record the state of progress on climate action and to serve as a “ratchet" to accelerate action if needed. The UAE Consensus has delivered fully on this score. It recognizes that the world is not on track to meet the target of limiting global warming to “below 2° C and ideally 1.5° C" above pre-industrial levels by 2100. If countries implement only their unconditional pledges, expected global warming will be +2.9° Celsius by the end of this century! If all countries actually took the actions needed to achieve their stated net-zero pledges, global warming would still be around 2.1° Celsius.