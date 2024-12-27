Watch ‘Industry’ this year-end for a gallery view of grubby trading
Summary
- This HBO tele-serial does for today’s generation what the 1987 classic ‘Wall Street’ did for Gen-X. It reveals how sordid investment banking can get. But it also shows the power of money to bury hatchets and forge unlikely alliances.
Looking for an online serial to binge-watch in the run-up to 2025? Viewers with a literary bent need look no further than One Hundred Years of Solitude, the Netflix version of Gabriel García Márquez’s 1967 novel directed by Alex García López Laura Mora. Those with even a casual interest in finance, high or low, might be better rewarded by watching Industry.