Watch out for special interests in today’s ESG gold rush

One, it has spawned a multi-billion dollar pack of ESG rating providers who seem to have distinguished themselves by their utter inability to agree on what makes a company superior on ESG parameters. For example, every greenhead environmentalist aspires to drive a Tesla for its purported impact on reducing carbon emissions. However, the S&P disagrees. It dropped Tesla from the S&P 500 ESG index ostensibly for its lack of a low-carbon strategy. This is even more galling when one considers the fact that Exxon, hardly an exemplar of environmentally responsible corporate behaviour, is still part of S&Ps ESG index. Similarly, in India the MSCI rates ITC ‘AA’ on ESG. S&P concurs and rates ITC above average. However, according to Sustainalytics (another ESG ranking provider), ITC barely makes it to its median rankings on ESG. Practically speaking, a fund manager investing in ESG plays is not actually investing based on ESG, but on the interpretation of a rating agency she has chosen to use. An analysis done by The Wall Street Journal showed that while there was an 80% correlation between the ratings of different agencies for credit ratings, this correlation was only 30% for ESG ratings. This means that on average ESG rating agencies disagree on the rating of a firm 70 times out of 100. Berg, Kolbel and Rigobon (‘Aggregate Confusion: The Divergence of ESG Ratings’, 2022) confirm these low correlations for six ESG rating agencies and also document a ‘rater effect’, where a rater allows her overall view of the firm to bias ratings in specific ESG categories. Even more worryingly, Berg, Fabisik and Sautner (‘Is History Repeating Itself? The (Un)Predictable Past of ESG Ratings’) find that one ESG rating agency changed historical ESG ratings of firms with retrospective effect without explanation. The ESG rating provider Refinitiv upgraded 13% of the sample and downgraded 87% of it retroactively on ESG ratings. This means that many who thought they were investing in stocks with high ESG scores a few years ago now suddenly realize that they had actually invested in stocks with low ESG scores.