Watch out, industrial strategy could leave us with a herd of white elephants | Mint

Opinion
Watch out, industrial strategy could leave us with a herd of white elephants
Raghuram G. Rajan 5 min read 15 Sep 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
- Industrial policy may have got rebranded as industrial strategy, but we still need a global dialogue on the proper place for industrial strategy in a country’s policy framework, or else we can expect many more ruinously expensive pale pachyderms.
Despite all the white elephants that dot today’s world as a reminder of industrial policy’s past failures, governments are again pursuing subsidies, regulation and protectionism to ensure that their economies’ commanding heights are occupied by domestic firms creating domestic jobs.
