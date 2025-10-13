India’s growth depends on water— and climate change is making it scarcer for everyone
Once a silent constant in India’s growth story, water is turning into a wildcard on the risk front. As erratic monsoons, vanishing aquifers and rising industrial demand collide, the question isn’t just who will adapt, but which businesses will survive if taps start going dry.
Businesses in India have typically treated water as a steady input—not perfect, but reliable enough. Climate change is unravelling that assumption. Variable rainfall, falling groundwater tables, depleting aquifers and intensifying floods are reshaping how firms source this most basic of industrial inputs. Water has quietly become a new frontier of business risk.