Water must be at the centre of any efforts to uplift rural India
Summary
- No sustainable path to rural development is possible without water conservation, given our reliance on agriculture. With men migrating to urban areas, we must empower women farmers with knowledge, finance and market access, even as the farming sector gets technological aids.
India’s agrarian society is at a crucial juncture, seeking to balance traditional livelihoods with modern market dynamics. When compounded by the unpredictable impact of climate change, the uncertainties multiply. With more than half the country’s population depending directly or indirectly on agriculture, prosperity and economic growth in the rural sector becomes vital.